Thabo Bester, Springboks make 2023 Google most searched list

In South Africa convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester made the top spot of the most Googled people followed by controversial social media content creator Cyan Boujee.

JOHANNESBURG - Google has released its list of the most searched things on the internet for 2023.

In sports Springboks, Siya Kolisi, Cricket World Cup and Rugby World Cup were the most Googled.

South Africans are also Googling how poetry is different from other genres of writing and how knowledge is created.