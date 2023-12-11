Suspended Judge Hlophe to face Tribunal as his woes keep piling up

In July 2020, then Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng upheld a further complaint against Hlophe from Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath and recommended the Judicial Service Commission refer that matter, too, to a tribunal.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe’s woes are piling up he’s now set to face another Judicial Conduct Tribunal which could also see him unseated.

This is on top of the looming Parliamentary vote on whether he should be impeached over an attempt to improperly influence two Constitutional Court justices during former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal prosecution.

Hlophe tried to overturn the decision but was unsuccessful and the JSC has now announced it has accepted the recommendation.

In this complaint, Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe is accused of subjecting Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath to abusive language and of assaulting Judge Mushtak Parker.

The JSC said it’s now accepted the recommendation to refer the matter to a tribunal for investigation and decided to request Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to appoint one.

It’s also decided to advise President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend him - - “with the condition that Hlophe must finalise any outstanding matters during the period of suspension”.

Meanwhile, when it comes to a counter complaint Hlophe had lodged against Goliath the JSC has found there’s no prima facie evidence to sustain the same and that it does not constitute impeachable conduct.

It’s further decided not to accept a previous recommendation that the complaint against her, too, be referred to a tribunal.