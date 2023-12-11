Sundowns back on top in CAF Champions League group despite only drawing at home

Sundowns occupy first place on goal difference, ahead of TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nouadhibou of Mauritania and Pyramids, with all four clubs having four points.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa reclaimed first place in a tightly-contested CAF Champions League Group A despite being held 0-0 by Pyramids of Egypt in Pretoria on Sunday.

The South African outfit, recent winners of the inaugural African Football League, were expected to dominate the mini-league, from which the top two finishers advance to the quarter-finals.

"I was unhappy with our first-half performance, but we were much more aggressive after half-time," said Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena following a scrappy match in wet conditions.

Pyramids' Portuguese coach Jaime Pacheco hailed his defence, saying "they did exactly what we told them to thwart the South Africans".

The Cairo club lacked star Congolese forward Fiston Mayele, whose visa application was rejected by the South Africa authorities, who declined to comment.