Sandton water supply sees improvement, says Joburg Water

Johannesburg has been gripped by severe water constraints recently and last week taps in Sandton, Midrand and Alexandra were dry for several days.

JOHANNESBURG - Sandton residents can breathe a sigh of relief after Joburg Water announced that supply in the northern suburb has shown improvement.

On Sunday night, Joburg Water issued a systems update warning of low to critically low levels at the towers and reservoirs making up the Sandton system, and of poor pressure in many of the areas they feed.

The entity said the situation has since improved.

Joburg Water’s Nombusa Shabalala said their efforts to fix the problem are starting to bare fruit.

"Johannesburg Water has been implementing a few mitigation strategies to try to alleviate the pressure on the Sandton systems, including closing the outlets of the particular systems during the night to build capacity. As a result, this has helped to improve the water supply between the weekend and today [Monday]."

Shabalala said while most systems are now recovering, the Illovo system is still struggling with supply but adds that it is “gradually building capacity”.

"There are parts of the supply zone that will experience poor pressure to no water, while the system gradually recovers. Johannesburg Water teams are also on the ground working to flush the system of airlocks - which contribute to poor supply pressure."