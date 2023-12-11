Pretoria High Court sets aside Ramaphosa's declaration of Misuzulu as King

This follows an application by Misuzulu’s half-brother Prince Simakade Zulu challenging his ascension to the throne.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has set aside President Cyril Ramaphosa's recognition of AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Simakade argued in court that Ramaphosa acted hastily in certifying Misuzulu as King before issues with the royal family’s nomination processes were concluded.

The lawyers of Prince Simakade Zulu argued in court that the royal family’s nomination process for the appointment of a Zulu king was flawed.

Zulu said not all members of the royal family were represented and it was biased towards his younger brother, Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

In a ruling handed down earlier on Monday, Judge Norman Davis said the certification of Misuzulu is unlawful and invalid.

Davis has ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint an investigative committee that will probe Simakade’s allegations that the nomination process was not done in terms of customary laws and principles.

The Zulu throne, at least according to the courts, remains vacant again.