New IRP outlining SA's energy needs to be published soon - Cabinet

CAPE TOWN - A new integrated resource plan which outlines the country’s energy needs and how they will be met is set to be published soon.

The Cabinet announced on Monday that it had approved the updated version for public comment and consultation.

On Monday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the review of the 2019 plan covered two time horizons - 2030 and 2050.

In 2019, the integrated resource plan noted that several of Eskom’s coal plants had reached the end of their design life of fifty years.

Cabinet said since that plan was drawn up, several key assumptions on which it was based had changed significantly.

This includes electricity demand projection, Eskom’s energy availability factor, the shutdown plan for coal-fired power plants as well as the cost of new technology.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the 2023 plan focused on addressing the current capacity constraints, while a second horizon focused on the security of supply at the least cost to the economy.

"These policy principles were formulated with a focus on decarbonising the power system, shutting down of existing coal-fired power stations post-2035, and exploring clean coal technologies including carbon capture."

Ntshavheni said private sector involvement in the building and financing of new transmission infrastructure was still under consideration by the Cabinet.