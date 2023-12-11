Zandile Mafe is accused of setting parliament on fire in January last year.

CAPE TOWN - Zandile Mafe's legal representative Advocate Dali Mpofu plans to appeal a court ruling finding Mafe unfit to stand trial.

He appeared before Western Cape High Court Judge Nathan Erasmus on Monday, to hear if the court deems him of sound mind to stand trial.

An inquiry into his mental well-being to stand trial was instituted earlier this year.

The purpose of the inquiry was to determine whether Mafe was fit to stand trial and whether he appreciated the wrongfulness of his alleged actions.

Experts appointed by both the state and defence found that Mafe will be unable to follow court proceedings as he suffers from schizophrenia.

Making his ruling, Judge Erasmus agreed with the findings of the experts.

"And I'm of the view that I can rely on the report of the panel as supported by Dr Casamjee and that the appropriate order should be an order in terms of section 77(6a) of the Criminal Procedure Act."

Mafe is no longer referred to as a criminal accused but a mental health patient.