In wake of ConCourt rulings, IEC expecting more legal challenges ahead of polls

The commission told Parliament’s home affairs committee it was not only concerned about the logistical implications of the court judgments but also the ease with which voters could make an informed choice.

CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Commission (IEC) says it’s expecting more legal challenges ahead of next year’s elections in the wake of this last Constitutional Court rulings.

While the apex court has lowered the threshold for independent candidates to contest the elections, new or unrepresented political parties will still have to acquire at least 10,000 signatures to contest.

Deputy chief electoral officer, Mashego Sheburi, is expecting political parties not represented in Parliament to challenge the requirement that they will need more supporter signatures than independent candidates to run in next year’s elections.

The 15% threshold, which is still applicable to them, is over and above the 1,000 signatures required to register a new party.

"That, we think, is a big challenge because it creates uncertainty but also it creates perceptions that different categories of contestants are treated differently by the same piece of legislation."

Chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the commission could not act outside of the law on the signature requirements for new parties.

"We are in a very fluid and fraught environment at the moment."

The commission says it will get to work immediately to change its voter education material to reflect the Constitutional Court judgments.