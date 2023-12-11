IEC wants to ensure independent candidates not disenfranchised on ballot

Reflecting on this week’s Constitutional Court judgments in Parliament on Friday, Electoral Commission chairperson, Mosotho Moepya, said a longer, and more complicated ballot could also extend the time each voters needs to cast their ballot.

CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Commission (IEC) says it wants to ensure that independent candidates are not disenfranchised when they are included on the election ballot paper to contest next year’s elections.

But the reality is that lowering the threshold for their participation could result in an unwieldy ballot that will make it difficult for voters to exercise their vote with ease.

"Taking this all into consideration, the commission will retreat and look at the complexity of the work that is before us. There are certain things we're empowered to do in law, like extending voting hours and so forth. But there are others that we may not be able to do."

Moepya said that the Electoral Commission could not amend regulations to go beyond what was prescribed in law.

"Voting day is one day. It’s not a number of days, and that would be an issue we may need to consider when we deal with matters of complexity in this election, when we know how many candidates are going to be contesting. We now know the final form of the ballot and we will need deal with other issues."