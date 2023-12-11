Go

Gugulethu community left reeling after CPF member murdered

Lulama Dinginto, who served as the forum's deputy chairperson, was gunned down inside her home over the weekend.

Lulama Dinginto. Picture: Supplied
11 December 2023 11:23

CAPE TOWN - The Gugulethu community is reeling following the murder of a community policing forum (CPF) member.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Sunday morning at a premises in NY110 in Gugulethu, where an adult woman was shot and fatally wounded, are under investigation. The motive is currently unknown and the suspects are yet to be arrested."

