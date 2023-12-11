GDE confident 2024 placement process will be better than previous years

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane gave an update on the status of learner placements for the 2024 online admissions in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department is confident that the 2024 placement process for grades 1 and 8 will go better than in previous years, despite applications to some schools being way higher than spaces available.

The department has placed almost 273,000 pupils for grade 1 and 8 ahead of the new school year – that’s 99.8% of completed applications.

The MEC has warned that parents and guardians looking to have their children placed in school will have to face the reality that space is tight.

The Gauteng Education Department receives about 30,000 new pupils annually from other provinces.

MEC Chiloane said that while it was difficult to anticipate the annual learner intake, the department was aware that some schools had reached capacity.

"In terms of the system, it's not our choice. We are a victim of our own success, providing good, quality education and naturally parents want to bring their children to that province, so we can't stop that and it's very difficult to blame..."

The MEC also added that the department would open late applications from 18 December until January.