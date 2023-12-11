EFF MPs accused of disrupting sitting plead not guilty to contempt of Parliament

Parliament is charging three EFF MPs for disrupting President Cyril Ramaphosa's question and answer sessions in June and August last year.

CAPE TOWN - Three Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs accused of disrupting a National Assembly sitting more than a year ago have pleaded not guilty to contempt of Parliament.

The EFF MPs also said the powers and privileges committee conducting their disciplinary was not been properly constituted because of the African National Congress’s (ANC) majority.

READ: EFF loses court bid to compel Parly Speaker to testify at disciplinary hearing

The disciplinary hearings started on Monday after the EFF failed to interdict the process and force the Speaker to give evidence.

Parliament is charging the MPs for disrupting President Cyril Ramaphosa's question and answer sessions in June and August last year.

The powers and privileges committee started the hearings on Monday despite objections from the EFF.

The EFF’s legal representative Advocate Mfesane Ka-Siboto told the committee that the ANC can’t be playing prosecutor and judge in a process involving its political opponents.

"Our view is that it is not in line with the Constitution, certainly not in spirit and in purport to have political opponents playing witness, prosecutor and judge in a matter of their political opponents."

He called on the committee to adjourn and rather wait for a Part B court application on the review of the entire process followed to charge the MPs.

He said his clients remain in the proceedings “under protest”.