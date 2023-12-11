EFF loses court bid to compel Parly Speaker to testify at disciplinary hearing

The dismissal of the EFF's urgent application means the disciplinary hearings into its MPs will continue this week as planned.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has dismissed the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)'s application to compel Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to testify at another disciplinary hearing.

The EFF wanted to stop the disciplinary hearings of its MPs if Mapisa-Nqakula was not subpoenaed by the powers and privileges committee to give evidence at the hearings.

The EFF has also been slapped with a costs order by the court.

The court ruling also means the hearings start on Monday.

The hearings, however, will continue without the Speaker giving evidence after the party's application was dismissed.

The EFF had argued in court that it was paramount that the speaker testified to explain her decision to have the EFF MPs removed from the Good Hope Chamber during the June and August sittings last year.

They include MPs Ntombovuyo Mente and Nazier Paulsen, as well as party spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, who were ejected from the chamber for disrupting the president on two separate occasions.

They've been charged with contempt of Parliament.

The hearings will continue until Thursday before the committee decides on their punishment.