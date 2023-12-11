Duo accused of trafficking 14 children remanded in custody as case postponed

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that during their arrest, the two suspects refuted claims that they were trafficking the children and claimed to be taking them to their parents in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a man and a woman accused of trafficking 14 children has been postponed to Thursday in the Kimberley District Court.

The accused, both in their forties, made their first court appearance on charges of trafficking in persons last week.

They were arrested following a tip-off from a member of the public.

A woman was travelling in a bus from Gauteng to the Western Cape when she noticed a group of fourteen children, acting strangely and immediately alerted police.

The children, between the ages of six and 14, appeared hungry, dirty and not well cared for.

An operation was activated in Kimberley, where the eight boys and six girls were found to be undocumented and accompanied by two Zimbabwean citizens.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that during their arrest, the two suspects refuted claims that they were trafficking the children and claimed to be taking them to their parents in Cape Town.

The NPA's Mojalefa Senokoatsane: "The 46-year-old man as well as the 41-year-old woman, both from Zimbabwe, are accused of having tried to traffic 14 children from Gauteng to the Western Cape. The matter has been postponed to the 14th of December. They are remanded in custody."