Due to water scarcity in Sandton, 'Momo's Magical Adventures' put on hold

JOHANNESBURG - With the current water shortages in the Sandton Central Precinct, Sandton City has announced that all performances of Momo's Magical Adventures have been paused until further notice.

The theatrical production kicked off on Friday and it was expected to run until the 7 January 2024.

In their statement they said: "In the best interest of the performers and the patrons, the limited ventilation is not conducive to Sandton City's health and safety standards. Shows will resume as soon as the water supply is restored and all purchased tickets will be refunded or honoured at a later date".

The production is produced by Lyall Ramsden and directed by Kirsten Harris, with music composed by James Bassingthwaighte.

The ensemble cast is led by Justin Swartz as Mack the meerkat, and Tebogo Molepo in the main role of Momo.

The gifted group also which consists of Mlindeli Emmanuel, Ryan Smith, Noluthando Mathebula, Jordyn Schaefer, and Katlego Nche, play a variety of enchanted holiday figures, such as Busi the butterfly, Sandi the gingerbread man, and cherished companions from Momo's vivid dreams.