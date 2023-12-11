Decision expected on alleged Parly arsonist Mafe's mental state to stand trial

During his last court appearance, Zandle Mafe confirmed under oath to setting Parliament alight.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, will know on Monday whether the court deems him of sound mind to stand trial.

An inquiry into his fitness to stand trial is underway at the Western Cape High Court.

He made untested claims that he was hired by unnamed powerful people to do so.

Judge Nathan Erasmus is expected to rule on Monday on Mafe's mental state to stand trial.

He's also expected to rule whether on the day of the alleged incident, Mafe could appreciate his actions.

The defence and the State are still busy arguing the validity of a report by three experts who assessed Mafe at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape.

The panel of experts found Mafe to suffer from schizophrenia, a mental disorder that affects a person's ability to think, feel and behave clearly.

However, Mafe's legal representative, Dali Mpofu SC, is trying to convince the court not to make its decision based on the report.

Mpofu's argued that the report is defective and lacks reasons on how the panel came to its findings.

The inquiry continues.