Court hears how 3 accused were paid R20k each to murder Loyiso Nkohla & wife

Three are accused of being part of a plot to kill Nkohla and his wife, Nyameka Mabandla.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects accused of murdering activist Loyiso Nkohla appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mziyanda Mdlungu and Mzubanzi Chulayo made a brief appearance in court.

The two men, along with Zukisa Tshabile are accused of being part of a plot to kill Nkohla and his wife, Nyameka Mabandla.



Nkohla was shot dead in April this year, while Mabandla was unharmed.

READ: Wife of slain activist Loyiso Nkohla left in shock over latest court revelations

It is the State's case that Tshabile, Mdlungu and Chulayo were paid R20, 000 each for the murder of Nkohla and Mabandla.

The State previously told the court that Chulayo admitted to being at a meeting where the alleged mastermind now deceased Thobani Maxengana planned the murder of the couple.

The State said Maxengana was employed by Nkohla to manage one of the couple's businesses, but when workers complained to Nkohla that Maxengana hadn't been paying their salaries he then developed a plot to kill the couple.

Maxengana was found dead in his holding cell shortly after his arrest in November.

The case has been postponed for all three accused to appear in court on the 15 February 2024.