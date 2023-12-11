Cele: Investigation team formed to look into disappearances of young women in FS

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that Machaka Radebe was one of four young women who went missing in the province over the last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that a team of investigators had been formed to look into the growing number of young women going missing in the Free State.

This was one of the issues Cele touched on during his briefing on Sunday, updating the public on law enforcement-related matters ahead of the festive season.

A 16-year-old girl, Machaka Radebe, was laid to rest in Bloemfontein over the weekend after her lifeless body was discovered by a passerby two days after she was reported missing.

Radebe was kidnapped from her home two weeks ago, with her family opening a kidnapping case after an unkown man allegedly answered her phone, demanding ransom.

Cele confirmed that Radebe was one of four young women who went missing in the province over the last month.

"Radebe was the fourth young female to go missing in Bloemfontein in the past month. Twenty-eight-year-old Kelebogile Seramone’s body was found on the 23rd of October 2023, while 23-year-old Lerato Masiu and 22-year-old Mamello Motaung are still missing."