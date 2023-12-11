Calm restored to Bonteheuwel in wake of gang violence, says councillor

Angus McKenzie said that several weeks ago, Bonteheuwel experienced a fierce gang war between rival groups, in which a number of known gang members were killed.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel ward councillor said that calm had been restored in the area, at least for now, following deadly battles between rival gangs.

He said that patrols and the community's participation in providing valuable tip-off information had increased, leading to the arrest of a gang member on Sunday, in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

"This is a huge win, which will pour cold water on rival gang plans to win back territory. We want to encourage residents to continue working with SAPS and law enforcement in our pursuit to root out gangsterism in the area. We are relentless and will not give up or give in to gangsters."