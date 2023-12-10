Water demand spikes in Joburg areas already battling shortages

According to Johannesburg Water, the South Hills reservoir is facing severe strain as consumption is surpassing supply, while the Rabie Ridge Reservoir is currently empty.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg has been dealt another blow to its ongoing water woes, as demand spikes in areas already battling a water shortage.

According to Johannesburg Water, the South Hills reservoir is facing severe strain as consumption is surpassing supply.

The metro has been struggling all week, with taps running dry in some areas, including Sandton.

Although Johannesburg Water has seen an improvement in areas hit by water outages during the week, supply challenges persisted.

The utility has reiterated its call for residents to use water sparingly to reduce demand.

It said the Rabie Ridge Reservoir is currently empty, while the South Hills Tower has needed to use a bypass system.

The city’s water utility warned residents in Alexandra, Eagle's Nest, and Linden to be particularly mindful of consumption, as reservoirs in those areas are stable but are seeing a significant decline in water levels.