Gold One Modder East mine: One hostage released, tensions escalating, says NUM

Miners have reportedly been held against their will at the bottom of the mine shaft for a third day. Reports also suggest that the hostage drama at the mine in Springs has turned violent as workers allegedly clashed underground.

JOHANNESBURG - Reports have emerged that the hostage drama at the Gold One Modder East Mine in Springs has turned violent as workers allegedly clashed underground.

Miners have reportedly been held against their will at the bottom of the mine shaft for a third day now.

It's believed food supplies have also run low.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) supporters have been accused of staging the hostage situation, although the union has distanced itself from the impasse over job losses.

This is a continuation of the October labour dispute over organising rights.

National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) regional organiser Victor Ngwane said one hostage was released and found bruised and battered underground.

"The information we have is that they're assaulting people underground. There's one miner that came to the surface beaten and assaulted."

He warned that the captors are preparing to up the ante.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe was at the mine on Sunday afternoon as teams at the surface worked to de-escalate the situation.