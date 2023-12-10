Sugar tax alone not enough to combat obesity and NCDs - Stellies experts

According to a recent study by the university, some dietitians and key industry role players hold the perception that HPL is not enough to have a sustainable impact on lowering NCDs and obesity.

CAPE TOWN - Some health experts from the University of Stellensboch say sugar tax alone is not enough to combat obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

​In 2018, the South African government introduced a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages, known as the Health Promotion Levy (HPL) in an attempt to reduce citizens' sugar intake and to curb obesity in the country.

This was in response to a recommendation by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which suggested that more tax on sugar products would influence consumer behaviour.

Instead, the sugar tax may cause adverse compensatory behaviour, with people indulging in unhealthy alternatives to replace their sugar habits.

The University of Stellensboch's Yolande Smit:

"Dietitians and key industry role players were positive about the health promotion levy although the majority agreed that the implementation of a sugar tax alone will not make a difference because multiple factors contribute to NCDs and obesity.

"They believed the health promotion levy of 11% was too little to have an impact on the purchasing behaviour of consumers."

Consumers' lack of knowledge and the habitual purchasing of sugary drinks were regarded as key barriers to the implementation of HPL, which, according to the study participants can be solved through consumer education.