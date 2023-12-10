Roger Jardine set to officially launch political movement on Sunday

Roger Jardine is set to return to his hometown of Riverlea south of Johannesburg on Sunday to make public his political ambitions. The anti-apartheid activist - who comes from the ANC said he is looking to reshape South Africa’s political landscape.

JOHANNESBURG - Businessman and anti-apartheid activist Roger Jardine will officially launch his political movement aimed at getting him into the Union Buildings on Sunday afternoon.

He’s told weekend newspapers that he believed the African National Congress (ANC) was no longer suitable for South Africa’s future.

Jardine who comes from the ANC said he is looking to reshape South Africa’s political landscape.

He will return to his hometown of Riverlea south of Johannesburg on Sunday to make public his political ambitions.

The Change-SA movement is expected to put on the table its solutions to South Africa’s growing socio-economic challenges.

Two prominent figures in civil society Mark Heywood and Nicole Fritz have already confirmed they will be working with Jardine.

Murphy Morobe - an ANC stalwart and one of the student leaders involved in the 1976 youth uprisings is also set to join the outfit.

Jardine has also confirmed to newspapers that he is speaking to several parties - though nothing concrete has come from it yet.