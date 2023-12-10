Ramokgopa 'working hard' to avoid high stages of power cuts over festive season

Briefing the media on Sunday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said they are doing everything possible to ensure the utility will not be implementing higher stages of load shedding over the festive season.

Ramokgopa was providing an update on the state of the power grid in Pretoria earlier on Sunday.

He said there has been a decrease in the number of units breaking down, which has allowed the utility to put in place higher stages of load shedding.

This as the rolling power cuts are suspended in the country until 4 pm on Sunday afternoon.

He said this needs to be done without compromising the grid.

"Like I always say, these are mechanical units. There could be some failure that is not anticipated. We are working really hard I have to say and this has been the case to ensure that the experience of South Africans over the festive season is really a pleasurable one."