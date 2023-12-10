Over 99% Grade 1 and 8 pupils placed for 2024, says Gauteng Education Dept

Giving an update on the 2024 online admissions process, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the province is in a better state than it has ever been with online admissions for Grades 1 and 8.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said a little over 32,000 applicants for Grades 1 and 8 have not been allocated a school for the 2024 academic year.

The Department provided an update on the status of pupil placements for 2024’s online admissions in the province on Sunday.

It received more than 305,981 applications for Grades 1 and 8.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane revealed that 32,795 of the more than 300,000 pupils who applied for those grades still don’t know where they will be starting the new school year.

Chiloane cited various reasons for the placement backlog, including invalid documents.

"These are parents who've had incomplete applications, they didn't submit all the required documents including home address and so forth.

To date, 273,186 pupils with complete applications have been placed in schools across the province.

"From the computer applications we have managed to place 99.8% of them, so we are left with just a few - 0.2% which is quite significant. We are in a better state than we have ever been since we started with online admission. We are left with a small number."

Chiloane was adamant that by 17 January 2024, all learners would be placed in classrooms.