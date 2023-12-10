NHI will address inequality gap in the health sector, says HAITU

The Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union has welcomed the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill by the National Council of Provinces, saying services must be equally accessible to everyone at no cost.

CAPE TOWN - The Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union (HAITU) has welcomed the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill (NHI) by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), saying it will address the inequality gap in the health sector.

The controversial bill, which has received criticism from some quarters proposes universal access to healthcare services in the country.

HAITU has echoed this vision, saying services must be equally accessible to everyone at no cost.

"We do believe that currently as South Africa, the two-tier system is excluding the not-haves and even showing that the haves that they're able to access specialised and best resources in healthcare," HAITU's Lerato Mthunzi said.

