Music fans applaud how well 'Hey Neighbour Festival' is organised

JOHANNESBURG - As the Hey Neighbour Festival enters its third and final day on Sunday, music fans attending the event have applauded how well it has been organised.

The three-day-long festival kicked off on Friday at the Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria.

Attendees have been treated to a lineup of local and international musical heavyweights, with world-renowned rapper Kendrick Lamar taking to the stage on Saturday night.

Outside of the good food, great music, and hot weather, people attending the festival said they have not had any major challenges that had an impact on their experience.

Palesa Motshwane who was attending the event on a day pass access said even the traffic was not bad at all.

"It was a very short congestion. It wasn't as crazy as I expected it to be."

Those camping on-site also weighed in claiming there have been some issues with water and electricity supply.

A woman told Eyewitness News not being able to charge her phone means she has been unable to share the experience.

"Water and electricity have been giving us issues since we checked in on Thursday."

Another camper said these were only minor challenges, which in fact, invoked the spirit of friendship among the campers.