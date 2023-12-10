Go

Hopes Goodwood project will bridge housing gap for informal settlement dwellers

'We deal with issues of people whose shacks have burned and that's why these projects are quite critical for us. The people who are in those informal settlements must come stay here because the majority of them don't qualify for RDPs," Human Settlements Minister Kubayi said.

The Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi officially launches the Goodwood Station Social Housing Project in Cape Town. Picture credit: Spokesperson to the Minister of Human Settlements @Hlengi
10 December 2023 11:57

CAPE TOWN - Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said informal settlement dwellers who do not qualify for RDP housing projects should consider applying for the Goodwood social housing project.

She was speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the Goodwood social housing complex on Saturday.

"We deal with issues of people whose shacks have burned and that's why these projects are quite critical for us. The people who are in those informal settlements must come stay here because the majority of them don't qualify for RDPs...they are our categories of social housing," Kubayi said.

Nokubonga Nyalambisa, a beneficiary of the housing project, said there's now greater access to employment opportunities.

"I was staying in Delft. I was a backyarder earlier this year and I had the opportunity to apply for housing in Goodwood. That is five minutes from where I work...I’m just grateful."

Kubayi has urged beneficiaries to respect the rules of the lease agreement and pay their rent on time for the upkeep of the housing complex.

