Hill-Lewis concerned mid-term budget cuts will negatively affect city projects

CAPE TOWN - Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis said many of the developments in the pipeline may be negatively affected by the recent medium-term budget cuts announced by the Minister of Finance.

The mayor was speaking at the unveiling event of the Goodwood social housing development on Saturday.

Over 330 units were released for the first phase of the 1,000-unit rental project, which targets families with a combined monthly income of below R22,000.

Hill-Lewis said he was worried as some of the projects may be affected by recent medium-term budget cuts.

"We have committed that projects that are in flight, in progress, we will find funds elsewhere in the city to make sure that those can continue. So the major impact is in projects that have not been yet started and some of those unfortunately, there are expectations in the community and you have to explain that those will be delayed."