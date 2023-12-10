Despite several cheating incidents, GP Edu MEC pleased with matric exam rollout

Giving an update on the rollout of the exams on Sunday, Matome Chiloane said 45 pupils were caught with crib notes, while an "impostor" was discovered writing a matric paper on behalf of another student.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said he is pleased with the overall administration of this year's National Senior Certificate Examination, despite several incidents of cheating among matric pupils.

A little over 188,000 candidates in the province sat for their matric exams in 2023.

Chiloane said he acknowledges the challenges posed by the incidents but remains optimistic about the broader success of the examination administration.

"Our invigilators were vigilant...they were able to pick up all the 45 learners. It's a drop in the ocean compared to the number of learners who wrote the exam."

The matric results are set to be released on 18 January 2023.