Cele urges Free State police to act swiftly following Machaka Radebe's murder

The high school pupil was reported missing from her home in Bloemfontein last Saturday and two days later her lifeless body was discovered by a passerby.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has urged Free State police to swiftly find the perpetrators responsible for the death of 16-year-old Machaka Radebe.

The high school pupil was reported missing from her home in Bloemfontein last Saturday. It's understood her brother alerted police after allegedly an unknown man answered her phone, demanding ransom.

Machaka's lifeless body was discovered by a passerby two days later.

Speaking at her funeral on Saturday, Cele said the police should ensure Radebe's parents are given answers as soon as possible.

"I would love that in the shortest possible time, we come back to the parents with answers. This person or persons must be found."

The Police Minister also raised concern over the growing number of young women going missing in the Free State.

Radebe is one of at least three young women who have been reported missing in the province in recent weeks.