Young people must be given opportunities rather than handouts - Lesufi

Speaking in Randburg where thousands received their employment appointment letters via the province’s Nasi Ispani programme, Lesufi said social grants should not be a replacement for work.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panaya Lesufi said young people need to be given opportunities rather than handouts.

Thousands of Gauteng youth who’ve been employed through the provincial government’s Nasi Ispani project received their appointment letters on Saturday.

Some 8,000 young people were recruited as civic education ambassadors, and service delivery brigades.

In November, a cohort of more than 6,000 youth was also absorbed into the program me.

Speaking at the handover at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Lesufi said young people need to be part of the solutions to the province’s many challenges.

“We have a problem of crime, we recruited crime wardens. We have a problem of our city being dirty, we want people to clean. We have a problem of potholes, we want people to close them.

"So, if you mix the challenges you’re facing as a province with the number of young people that are available to assist, we really believe we can solve the problem.”

Lesufi said while social grants are crucial, they should not be a replacement for work.

“Young people must be given opportunities, rather than handouts. We really believe that as part of our program of solving social challenges but using as an opportunity to pave way for people to stand and survive on their own.”