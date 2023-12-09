Tyla and Nasty C kick off 'Hey Neighbour Festival' with a bang

On Friday, fans were left wanting more as the event got underway, with globally renowned South African sensations Tyla and Nasty C, and American electronic DJ duo The Chainsmokers setting the bar high.

JOHANNESBURG - The 'Hey Neighbour Festival' kicked off its first day with great fanfare on Friday.

The three-day global festival musical event is being held for the first time on South African soil, with international performers including H.E.R., Khalid and Kendrick Lamar expected to take to the stage.

Local acts such as Musa Keys, Focalistic, Anatii, Zakes Bantwini, and A-Reece are also set to wow audiences in Pretoria.

On Friday, fans were left wanting more as the event got underway, with globally renowned South African sensation Tyla and Nasty C; and American electronic DJ duo The Chainsmokers setting the bar high.

What an epic first day at the #HeyNeighbour festival. I absolutely loved @TheChainsmokers set! pic.twitter.com/bDPkWsN2U5 ' Nommy 💁🏽‍♀️ (@NommyFunDo) December 8, 2023

Day 1 in the bag and it was too good 🥹 siya pinda futhi later today #HeyNeighbour pic.twitter.com/NbdDdcnIp2 ' Afrika (@LesegoAfrika) December 9, 2023

Day 1 of #HeyNeighbour was lit 🔥 I loved Tyla and Nasty C 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/AiJ42OS9yn ' Eddie Thaba (@EddieThaba) December 8, 2023