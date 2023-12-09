Go

Tyla and Nasty C kick off 'Hey Neighbour Festival' with a bang

On Friday, fans were left wanting more as the event got underway, with globally renowned South African sensations Tyla and Nasty C, and American electronic DJ duo The Chainsmokers setting the bar high.

Grammy Award-nominated South African musician Tyla prior to her performance of her viral hit 'Water' at the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in October 2023. Picture: X/@Tyllaaaaaaa
09 December 2023 09:08

JOHANNESBURG - The 'Hey Neighbour Festival' kicked off its first day with great fanfare on Friday.

The three-day global festival musical event is being held for the first time on South African soil, with international performers including H.E.R., Khalid and Kendrick Lamar expected to take to the stage.

Local acts such as Musa Keys, Focalistic, Anatii, Zakes Bantwini, and A-Reece are also set to wow audiences in Pretoria.

