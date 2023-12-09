Two accidents claim 11 lives in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape

On Friday, a bus overturned on Long Tom Pass in Mpumalanga leaving 7 people dead, while four people died in the Eastern Cape on the N9 route between Willowmore and Aberdeen.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists have been urged to be safe on the roads as holidaymakers after two accidents claimed 11 lives in both Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape in one day.

On Friday, a bus overturned on Long Tom Pass leaving seven people dead between Lydenburg and Sabie in Mpumalanga.

At least 52 others were injured.

On the same day, four people died in the Eastern Cape during a crash involving a minibus taxi and a truck on the N9 route between Willowmore and Aberdeen.

The Mpumalanga provincial department has encouraged drivers to drive with care.

Provincial Safety Department Spokesperson Moeti Mmusi:

"MEC Vusi Shongwe has called on motorists to be extremely vigilant this festive season and wished those injured a speedy recovery, and he is also sending his heartfelt condolences to the affected families."