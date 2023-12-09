Two accidents claim 11 lives in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape
On Friday, a bus overturned on Long Tom Pass in Mpumalanga leaving 7 people dead, while four people died in the Eastern Cape on the N9 route between Willowmore and Aberdeen.
JOHANNESBURG - Motorists have been urged to be safe on the roads as holidaymakers after two accidents claimed 11 lives in both Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape in one day.
On Friday, a bus overturned on Long Tom Pass leaving seven people dead between Lydenburg and Sabie in Mpumalanga.
At least 52 others were injured.
Mpumalanga horror crash claims seven lives, leaving fifty-two injured https://t.co/UcDKDCSHAH#ArriveAlive #HorrorCrash @EMER_G_MED pic.twitter.com/hFxty3S2hs' Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) December 9, 2023
On the same day, four people died in the Eastern Cape during a crash involving a minibus taxi and a truck on the N9 route between Willowmore and Aberdeen.
The Mpumalanga provincial department has encouraged drivers to drive with care.
Provincial Safety Department Spokesperson Moeti Mmusi:
"MEC Vusi Shongwe has called on motorists to be extremely vigilant this festive season and wished those injured a speedy recovery, and he is also sending his heartfelt condolences to the affected families."