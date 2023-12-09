Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of SA

Heavy downpours are expected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State, the North West, and KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend, and may be accompanied by strong winds and flooding, cautioned SAWS.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms for six provinces this weekend.

Heavy downpours are expected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State, the North West, and KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather service said the thunderstorms may be accompanied by strong winds and flooding.

Forecaster Samkelisiwe Thwala said the northern parts of the country will remain hot.

"We are looking at mostly warm temperatures but we are looking at hot temperatures in the northern parts of the country such as the Nothern Cape and the northern parts of Limpopo," said Thwala.