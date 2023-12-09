'Purpose is to serve not satisfy stomachs': Mashatile at anti-corruption summit

Delivering the keynote address at the Anti-Corruption Summit held in Pretoria on Friday, Mashatile emphasised that office bearers should focus on public service rather than self-enrichment.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile said corruption is a catalyst for decay as it stifles growth and development in the country.

Mashatile addressed the anti-corruption summit held at the University of South Africa in Pretoria on Friday.

This ahead of the world marking International Anti-Corruption Day on 9 December.

South Africa is a signatory to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption in 2003.

Delivering the keynote address, Mashatile said public servants' priority should be to those they serve.

"As public servants, office bearers, we must safeguard the preamble of our constitution and constantly remind ourselves that our purpose is to serve people, not to satisfy our stomachs."