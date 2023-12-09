PowerBall results: Friday, 8 December 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 8 December 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 02, 22, 24, 32, 33 PB: 01
PowerBall Plus: 19, 22, 36, 43, 46 PB: 05
