Only visit beaches with lifeguards, appeals NSRI to beachgoers

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged beachgoers to be vigilant over the festive season as warmer days beckon the public to the coast.

NSRI's Bradley Seaton-Smith said one of the simplest things to do while visiting the coast is to only visit beaches with lifeguards on duty.

"Rip currents pose a real danger and can easily catch you off guard and pull you into deeper water. Lifeguards are trained to spot these danger zones and guide beachgoers on where to enjoy the water safely," said Seaton-Smith.

This year, the NSRI’s lifeguards have been entrusted to look after 65 beaches around the country, up from 21 last year.

"There are many other ways you can keep yourself and others safe, such as by learning how to do bystander CPR, making sure you know to call 112 in an emergency, or having the NRSI emergency number (087 094 9774) saved in your phone before you go to the beach," said Seaton-Smith.

Seaton-Smith also reminded beachgoers that alcohol is one of the leading causes of drowning fatalities and often puts other people's lives at risk.