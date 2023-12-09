Nyati: Generation recovery one of key focus areas for new Eskom CEO Dan Marokane

Eskom board chairperson Mteto Nyati said that while there is a wide range of areas that they expect Marokane to focus on as CEO, generation recovery is one of the three "key" ones.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board chair Mteto Nyati said there are three key focus areas they wanted to see newly announced CEO Dan Marokane hone in on once he hit the ground.

Former CEO Andre de Ruyter stepped down earlier in 2023.

After months of looking for a replacement, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan on Friday announced Marokane was selected to take up the reins, with his appointment set to take effect before the end of March 2024.

“We have a recovery generation plan we put together with management. It’s a 24-month plan. We are driving that plan. We want someone who’s going to accelerate that recovery plan.”

He also pointed to the unbundling of Eskom into three entities and to accountability.

“The restructuring is another key priority this leader will have. Maybe the last one is to make sure that we drive a culture where there's accountability, where we deal with corruption decisively within Eskom.”