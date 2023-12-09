Goodwood social housing project officially launches first phase

On Saturday, over 330 units were released for the first phase of the 1,000-unit rental project, which is targetting families with a combined monthly income of below R22,000.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said government social housing should not be undermined as it plays an important role in improving many lives.



Hill-Lewis was speaking on Saturday at the opening of the Goodwood social housing mega project, which is estimated at R575 million.

Over 330 units were released for the first phase of the 1,000-unit rental project, which targets families with a combined monthly income of below R22,000.

Hill-Lewis said many residents who can't afford to purchase houses have greatly benefitted from such projects, adding that more affordable housing developments are in the pipeline.

“This is a wonderful model that we are big supporters of. Because the fact is there are hundreds of thousands of people in Cape Town and millions of people in South Africa that do have work but they can not afford anything on the open market to rent,” said Hill-Lewis.

The project is expected to be completed in May 2024.

Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi officiated the opening ceremony on Saturday morning.