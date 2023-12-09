Gauteng residents urged to reduce water usage or risk further supply challenges

Both metros have been experiencing water supply constraints, with low levels at reservoirs as a result of water being used up faster than it can be replenished due to high demand.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Tshwane and Johannesburg have been warned that failure to reduce water consumption could lead to more outages and a compromised supply.

Both metros have been experiencing water supply constraints, with low levels at reservoirs as a result of water being used up faster than it can be replenished due to high demand.

READ MORE:

Several areas including Sandton, Alexandra, and Midrand entered their third day with water shortages on Friday.

Joburg Water’s Makenosi Maroo said there has been steady progress in the reservoir recovery of the Sandton system.

"However, the Illovo reservoir and tower being the highest and furthest in terms of the network, its recovery is slower than the other Sandton systems. Technical teams continue to monitor and balance the system in order to improve the recovery of the Illovo reservoir and tower."

Johannesburg Water said soaring weather temperatures have also contributed to its supply systems being under pressure.

In the capital, soaring hot temperatures have also contributed to the substantial increase in water usage, pushing levels at more than 21 reservoirs to drop significantly.

City of Tshwane’s Selby Bokaba:

"In the light of this, the city is pleading with all its residents to use water sparingly and take practical measures aimed at preventing the total depletion of water in its reservoirs."

Both metros will continue to monitor supply and send water tankers to the affected areas.