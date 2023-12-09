Funding model to cover 'missing middle' at least 10 years away - Nzimande

The Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande said while Cabinet is making progress in addressing the 'missing middle', a study has indicated that such a plan would take at least a decade.

CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande has said a comprehensive funding model to cover the “missing middle” is still years away.

The “missing middle” are students who do not qualify for financial assistance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) but still cannot afford higher education.

Nzimande said Cabinet is making progress in addressing this unfunded group of students, however, a study has indicated that such a plan would take at least a decade.

"They presented that in order to transition to a full comprehensive student funding model it’s a period that’s going to take us perhaps up to ten years," said Nzimande.

Nzimande also stated that Cabinet has started the process to address the funding gap.

“I’m very pleased that Cabinet has just approved what I would call the next phase of the comprehensive student funding model focusing especially in responding to the needs of the missing middle as from 2024," said Nzimande.

