Bikitsha on Craig: Unfailingly kind, warm and sincerely interested in others

JOHANNESBURG - The sports fraternity paid a beautiful tribute to former journalist and 2010 World Cup spokesman, Jermaine Craig at a memorial held - most fittingly, at the FNB Stadium on Thursday.

The renowned media practitioner passed away on Monday, aged 47, and was laid to rest on Saturday.

One of the speakers at the memorial service, a close friend of Jermaine’s - Anwar Jappie, urged us to keep sharing our stories about Jermaine so his legacy could live on forever, so here goes.

'UNFAILING KINDNESS'

Bonds and friendships in journalism are often formed ‘on the field’; that all-encompassing, nondescript term we use to describe wherever stories take place.

News reporters spend long hours together at different locations bearing witness to the worst and best of humanity so they are bound to form connections. Being a field reporter in Cape Town those days was tough; it was a horrendous news cycle of bombings, gang land shootings, drug busts, drive-by shootings, kids caught in the crossfire, People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (PAGAD), and protests.

I met Jermaine Craig on the field in the late 1990s.

Back then, Craig was still a general news reporter before he transitioned to sport - the beat he loved and would later be most well-known and celebrated for.

We’d hang out on stories, sometimes gung-ho and raring to go but other times, bewildered while dodging bullets, and evading tear gas during increasingly violent protests and urban terror.

Amongst this group of journalists, Jermaine stood out for his unfailing kindness, his endearing smile, warmth, and sincere interest in others and their well-being. He befriended everyone.

An incident that left a mark on me was when we covered the destructive mountain wildfires of the late 90s which burned for days. It was like Armageddon. All newsrooms were on high alert and we were all working around the clock. As soon as one fire got extinguished another would flare up elsewhere.

I bumped into Jermaine on site in the wee hours of the morning after one such harrowing night of chasing wildfires. I was exhausted, cold, and miserable. Without my urging or asking, Jermaine took off the warm hoodie he was wearing and offered it to me as he could tell I was shivering. It wasn’t a performative chivalry but seemed to him the most natural thing to do.

When someone seeks to ease the suffering of another at the expense of their comfort, that is a human being.

I’ve never forgotten that simple act of kindness.

TILL THE WHEELS COME OFF

Jermaine also loved to have fun. He was true to that other journalistic motto, 'till the wheels come off'.

In 2013, we had the most outrageously fun time at the NBA All-Star games in Houston, Texas.

I was based in the US and after seven months away from home, I was feeling desperately homesick.

When the NBA Africa head Amadou Fall invited me to attend the games, I jumped at the opportunity to see familiar faces. What a wonderful surprise then to find my old friend and colleague Jermaine and his friend Anwar among the group of South Africans attending the games. It felt like home!

We spent a riotously fun weekend as the beneficiaries of Amadou’s largesse and enjoyed VIP access to all things NBA All-Star in Houston.

Yes, schmoozing with stars from the world of sport, music, and acting was cool and surreal but the best part was hanging out with Jermaine who I think could sense my yearning for home and went out of his way to make me feel included in the weekend’s revelry.



BEREFT WITHOUT YOU

Yho Jermaine, your death is shocking man! The past few years have robbed the journalism and media community of so many vital, brilliant, and relatively young people. Jermaine now joins this gallery of stars. We are bereft without you.

Condolences to the Craig and Lippert families. Michelle and your two boys, may God strengthen and comfort you at this time of unspeakable pain.