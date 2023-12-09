'An honour to be chosen to lead Eskom' - newly appointed CEO Dan Marokane

Marokane said he looks forward to working with the Eskom team to, among other things, accelerate the implementation of the generation recovery plan and the creation of transmission capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly announced Eskom Group CEO Dan Marokane has said he’s “honoured” by the appointment.

Marokane’s appointment was announced Friday afternoon and comes after months of the position standing vacant following former CEO Andre De Ruyter’s exit earlier this year.

Marokane has previously held positions within the group executives and group capital departments at the state power utility.

In a statement released by Eskom, Marokane said "It's an honour to be chosen to lead Eskom at this critical juncture in its history”.

He said he looks forward to “working with the leadership team, Eskom Board, the Shareholder, and other key stakeholders to accelerate implementation of the Generation Recovery Plan, the creation of transmission capacity as well as other critical Eskom priorities and chart a path to a sustainable future for Eskom”.

Minister Pravin Gordhan also expressed his confidence in Marokane.

The minister’s spokesperson, Ellis Mnyandu:

"Minister Gordhan believes Mr Marokane has the drive to energetically tackle the challenges confronting Eskom. Mr Marokane has experience working in distressed organisations with visible and pressurised turnaround mandates."

Marokane is set to take up his new position before the end of March 2024.