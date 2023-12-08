WC govt wants NHI Bill sent back to National Assembly for more consideration

This after the bill was passed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is calling for the NHI Bill to be sent back to the National Assembly for more consideration.

The bill was introduced to Parliament in 2019 and was passed by the National Assembly in June this year.

The bill was supported by eight provinces, excluding the Western Cape.

The provincial health MEC, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, said that the process had been blemished by insufficient consultation.

"It's about the centralisation of the funds plus cutting the equitable share almost by 34% to the provinces. Number two, it leaves as many people behind whilst it's supposed to achieve universal coverage - it won't."