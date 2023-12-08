Treasury's move to cut NSFAS funding described as an attack on poor students

The Higher Education Department recently announced Treasury's decision, which has left thousands anxious about not receiving money to study In the coming year.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Treasury's decision to cut the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding by R13 billion is being described as an attack on poor students who are seeking to further their studies.

NSFAS has been under the spotlight for maladministration and not being able to manage its funds properly.

The South African Union of Students said reducing the budget was counterproductive.

"You would have thought that at the very least of all their measures they would increase and not decrease spending on higher education so that we deal with issues of employability and unemployment," said union spokesperson Asive Dlanjwa.