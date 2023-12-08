Thousands expected in Cape Town for SVNS party

About 50,000 people are expected at the DHL Stadium daily on Saturday and Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Rugby fever hits the Mother City this weekend, with the much anticipated HSBC SVNS (Sevens) at the DHL Stadium.

Apart from the sport, fans are also promised to be spoilt with good food and music.

With an influx of people and traffic expected in the Green Point Precinct, parking will be limited in and around the stadium.

In an effort to minimise traffic congestion in the precinct, the city is availing a free MyCiTi shuttle service for ticket holders to travel to the DHL Stadium.

Buses are scheduled to depart from the Civic Centre, CTICC and Thibault Square MyCiTi stations from 07:30AM on Saturday and Sunday.

City Safety and Security Mayco member, JP Smith: "The second weekend in December is one many of our residents and visitors look forward to every year because of this exciting event. To ensure that everyone is able to enjoy the festivities without any impediments. The city's events coordinating committee has been working with the events organiser and SAPS behind the scenes putting all the logistical and safety measures in place to ensure that the players and fans have a memorable experience."