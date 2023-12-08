Russia says presidential vote to take place over three days

MOSCOW - Russia announced on Friday that the presidential election in March will be held over three days, a recent voting procedure that Kremlin critics have said makes guaranteeing transparency more difficult.

Moscow this week set March 17 as the date for a presidential election which is expected to be another shoo-in for Vladimir Putin, who has silenced opposition during over two decades in power.

"The CEC (Central Election Commission) of the Russian Federation has approved a three-day voting period for the Russian presidential election. It will be held from March 15 to 17, 2024," the commission said.

Ballot monitors and the opposition in Russia say elections are marred by pervasive reports of irregularities and that independent candidates are sidelined by the Kremlin.

Russia first introduced multiple-day voting in 2021, ostensibly as part of measures to protect voters against coronavirus but the system came under fire from the political opposition.

It was rolled out during a five-day referendum on constitutional changes that extended presidential term limits, allowing Putin to conceivably remain in power until 2036.