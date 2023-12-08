Road to recovery from state capture 'torturous' & 'full of potholes' - Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Thursday briefed the National Council of Province (NCOP)’s Select Committee on Public Enterprises and Communications on progress made in implementing the Zondo Commission recommendations.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that it would take time to undo the damage caused by state capture.



He also said that merely changing the boards of companies implicated in state capture was also not the only solution.

The department of public enterprises also said that R4.8 billion was being recovered from contractors and directors implimcated in state capture.

The minister told the committee that undoing the damage caused by state capture won’t happen overnight.



"The project of recovery, if you like, is one that is tortuous, one that is full of potholes, if you like, if you take that road to recovery and it's hard work."



Acting DG Richard Makobe said they needed to identify individuals implicated in state capture. He said R4.8 billion was being claimed against former contractors and Eskom directors implicated in state capture.