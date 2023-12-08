Residents call for swift solution to ongoing water crisis in parts of Joburg

Several areas including Sandton, Alexandra, and Midrand entered their third day with water shortages on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg residents have called for a swift solution to the ongoing water crisis in parts of the city.

Several areas including Sandton, Alexandra, and Midrand entered their third day with dry taps on Friday as Rand Water battled to keep up with demand.

Johannesburg Water said that while work is underway to restore supply, the main issue is with the bulk water supplier.

Meanwhile, residents have cited frustration over a lack of transparency on the matter.

Some residents said there have not been clear answers from both Rand Water and Johannesburg Water regarding the issue.

A resident said updates from Johannesburg Water have been inconsistent, and they still have not communicated when this issue will be resolved.

She said that while tankers have been sent to some of the affected areas, they don't trust that the water is clean.

"The tankers have been coming there for the last four days, but they cannot drink that water because the tankers are so dirty, that it's full of bugs."

Johannesburg Water said Sandton is currently the most affected by the outages.

It said it will continue to monitor the situation and give updates to the residents.